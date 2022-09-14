First public meeting held in Mobile to discuss “Brookley by the Bay” project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Tuesday was the first night to give your input on a new waterfront park in mobile. A public hearing was held on the Brookley by the Bay project and dozens showed up to give their thoughts.

Designers and engineers are still months away from a masterplan, but people we spoke to say, so far, so good.

“I see a great turnout and I’m impressed to see how the community is coming out together. This is exciting and I know bigger and better things are coming,” Felicia Lett said.

“Obviously in this case, it’s very important that the public gives input because the public is going to be the ones to use it after it’s completed,” Art Jepsen said.

The over 90 acre site is located near Arlington park. People have a lot of ideas for the area including a beach, disc golf course, and a pier.

Others like members of an area cycling group emphasized that how you get to the park should be a main priority.

“The specific reason that I came is that to make sure that in planning, that the experience getting to the park is as joyful as a visit to the park. There are a lot of people in easy biking distance to the park, but they can’t get there because there’s no biking infrastructure,” one cyclist said.

So, what’s next? The city will take this feedback and do some more research before holding another public meeting in November.

