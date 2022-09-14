Foley Police Department hiring non-certified police officers; a ‘force multiplier’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Like most places these days, the Foley Police Department is having trouble hiring-- they don’t have enough qualified, certified applicants. Now, they’re hiring non-certified officers with the intent for them to carry out support service duties... they won’t be carrying a weapon.

The non-certified officer will help out in traffic and administrative duties, freeing up certified officers to investigate more grave situations. In essence, those officers will have a jump start if they decide they want to go to the academy.

“As in most cases, most police departments are looking to hire different officers and we’re no exception to that and we’re constantly looking for good people to come in and be police officers,” said Thurston Bullock, Foley Police Chief.

Non-certified officers will completely a variety of support service tasks... freeing up the certified officers to respond to more pressing duties.

“We might could utilize these support officers for crossing guards at our schools due to the increase in traffic here in Baldwin County... so our police officers don’t have to take away from their patrol duties,” added Ralph Hellmich, Mayor of Foley.

One local thinks it’s an effective way to help people figure out if law enforcement is for them.

“I hire construction guys that don’t know anything and train them to do construction- same thing, right?”, he said. “...And to train a new young person who might want to be a policeman and they might found out they really don’t.”

Bullock says it’s a great opportunity... to kick-start one’s career.

“It’s a great opportunity for folks that have always wanted a career in law enforcement and it gives those folks a chance to come in even though they haven’t had the Police Academy. We will bring them in under our umbrella,” explained Bullock.

Still-- there are a few requirements. Bullock says they must be 21 years old or older, take a physical agility test, and have a high school diploma.

“They will take them out into the field and give them the experience they have out there and grade them, evaluate them, and eventually they go to the Police Academy,” added Bullock.

“I think this is a good way to utilize your tax dollars really well to keep our citizens safe,” expressed Hellmich. “It’s a force multiplier.”

For a complete list of requirements, and if you’re interested in applying, you can visit the link here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.