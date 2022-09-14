Gillen All32 NFL rankings: Saints hold in the Top-10

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bills showed why they opened the season as my No. 1 in the NFL All32 rankings last Thursday.

NFL Week 1 is in the books. A new #All32 rankings is out. Bills, Chiefs, and Bucs are in the Top-3, while the #Saints hold down the No. 10 spot. Here’s a full breakdown on #GarlandontheAvenue pic.twitter.com/nuctxnrEf4 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 14, 2022

They absolutely dominated the Los Angeles Rams in the second half outscoring them, 21-0. Josh Allen accounted for four touchdowns in the 31-10 victory. It was Allen’s seventh career game of 3 TD+ passes and a rushing touchdown.

The Chiefs also exhibited to the NFL, that yes Tyreek Hill is a dynamic player, but they have many more weapons. Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes to four different players. Former LSU Tiger, Clyde Edwards-Helaire pulled in two scores.

The Saints stay at No. 10 this week. I think the lack of preseason cohesion with the offense showed it’s ugly head in the first half. Once the team went tempo, protection got better, Jameis Winston absolutely cooked with connections to Mike Thomas, Jarvis Landy and Chris Olave.

1. Bills

2. Chiefs

3. Bucs

4. Rams

5. Chargers

6. Vikings

7. Packers

8. Ravens

9. Eagles

10. Saints

11. Steelers

12. Bengals

13. Raiders

14. Dolphins

15. Cardinals

16. Broncos

17. Colts

18. Titans

19. Patriots

20. Bears

21. Niners

22. Cowboys

23. Giants

24. Browns

25. Seahawks

26. Commanders

27. Panthers

28. Lions

29. Jaguars

30. Texans

31. Falcons

32. Jets

