Great start to Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A phenomenal start to the day on the Gulf Coast is expected with many spots in the upper 50s as of 5 a.m. It’ll warm up very fast today with tons of sunshine in the sky and projected highs will be in the upper 80s.

After this morning, we won’t get down to the upper 50s again for a while so savor it while it’s out there. Humidity will climb and our morning temps will get muggier and rebound back to the low 70s by this weekend. Highs will remain in the 88-90 degree range each day. Rain chances ease back in this weekend, but only in the 20-30% range.

Only one disturbance exits in the Atlantic basin. Odds of development are at 50%. It will track over the Greater Antilles but it’s too soon to know if it could impact the U.S mainland in any way. We’ll keep watching closely.

