Gulf Coast Spotlight: Toulminville Community Workshop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Help make Toulminville the best place it can be!

Councilman Cory Penn joined us on FOX10 Midday to talk about a Toulminville Neighborhood Plan Workshop taking place on Thursday, September 15th at 6pm. The goal is the get input from the residents on infrastructure, housing, capital improvements, parks, etc. and to create a plan that is long-term and sustainable.

You are invited to come on out and share your ideas. Come share your ideas on area challenges, needs, and wants. The Neighborhood Plan Workshop is the first public opportunity to tell us what ideas are most important to you. Help plan the future of Toulminville.

Check out https://mapformobile.org/toulminville for further details and to RSVP!

Text MOBILETOULMINVILLE to 91896 for notifications and updates.

Toulminville Neighborhood Plan Workshop

Thursday, September 15, 6pm

LeFlore High School

700 Donald St.

Mobile, AL 36617

---

