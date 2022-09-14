Healthy Living with USA Health: Breast Cancer Screening

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is quickly approaching, and that means it’s time to be thinking about Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

We were joined today by Erica Pettway, M.P.H., community engagement coordinator at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute. She joined us today to talk about the importance of getting screened for breast cancer. Although October 1st marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness month, women should not wait until then to get screened.

She breaks down some answers such as how common breast cancer is, at what age women should begin getting mammograms, how often they should be repeated if mammograms are covered by insurance, and also what symptoms women should look for.

You can find more information about breast cancer screening with USA Health here.

