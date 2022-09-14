MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Fans getting a treat from Nintendo on Tuesday. In a video presentation the gaming company announced The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming.

The game is a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s been years in the development. In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that!

The trailer, which is more than two minutes long, starts with wall carvings that will be instantly recognizable to players familiar with the game as the Zelda universe. Eventually, we see Link ascending to what’s appears to be a tree root on the side of a floating rock!

The trailer concludes with a new logo and new title. Reaction to the trailer on social media has been constant. Most fans saying they can’t wait to play the game.

The Legend of Zelda series is one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time ever since its debut on NES in 1986.

Link’s endless adventure begins again on May 12, 2023, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Other highlights of the Nintendo Direct included the announcement of Pikmin 4, the latest entry in the adorably strategic Pikmin series, which will be launching in 2023; OCTOPATH TRAVELER II from SQUARE ENIX, a sequel to the acclaimed HD-2D RPG that launches on Feb. 24, 2023; the debut of Fire Emblem Engage, the next entry in the storied Fire Emblem franchise, which launches on Jan. 20, 2023; the award-winning, genre-bending, co-op adventure It Takes Two from Hazelight Studios, which launches for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 4; and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, a Kirby adventure game which originally launched on the Wii system, making its Nintendo Switch debut on Feb. 24, 2023.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.