McKenzie Street Florist to host Halloween wreath class

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -McKenzie Street Florist is helping get you in the Halloween spirit with a wreath making class.

This class will be $45.00.

One of the many fun classes McKenzie Street Florist will have this year in Downtown Foley.

You need to call in advance to reserve a space and supplies and pay in advance. 251- 955-2325

All classes will begin at 1:00 pm. Classes usually run about an hour. Supply problems continue, so they may have to tweak the class a bit depending on what’s available.

If you have friends and family that would like to have an evening class, Peggy can set one up if you have three or more people. Contact Peggy and she will settle all the details.

