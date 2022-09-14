Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Officer arrested for first degree Rape

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An officer with the Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Department has been arrested for Rape.

According to the Mobile Police Department, a report was made to the police in 2021 of the alleged rape. In August of 2022 he was indicted for rape first degree and criminal surveillance

Jackie Lee Harris was arrested today and transported to Metro Jail charged with rape first-degree and criminal surveillance charges.

According to Mobile Police, no other information will be provided to protect the integrity of the case.

