Mobile County officials seeking additional funding for new aquatic center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -“Really an aquatic center has been talked about probably into the 90s,” said Danny Corte with Mobile Sports Authority.

Right now, a lot of swim meets in the area are held at Bishop State which is an older facility that can only accommodate smaller meets.

“When we go compete against a newer aquatic center for swim meets, high school swim meets, youth swim meets they’re always going to choose another venue because of the age of ours,” said Corte.

Because of that, groups like the Mobile Swim Association have had to leave the area to host home meets.

“Frankly it’s a little embarrassing,” said County Commission President Connie Hudson. “To be a well balanced well rounded community you have to offer these amenities to citizens.”

That’s why officials are working to build a new aquatics center at the sportsplex on Halls Mill Road which many feel would make a big difference.

“Not only bring the kids and the coaches to town but they also bring the parents, grandparents, siblings so those events for us bring some strong economic impact for us,” added Corte.

The center is in the final stages of the design phase, but due to rising construction costs the project will now be done in phases.

“The first phase will include the outdoor 50 meter pool which also has dive well capabilities and an indoor instructional pool. It will also include the restrooms and locker rooms,” said Hudson.

County Commission President Connie Hudson says the cost for the first phase is estimated between $18-$21 million dollars. So far, the county has contributed $4 million while the city has chipped in $3 million.

Commissioner Hudson says she’s hopeful to get some support from the Mobile County Public School System.

“I know there are 13 high schools with swim teams and right now they’re very limited,” said Hudson.

Nothing is set in stone but school board member Dr. Reginald Crenshaw says he was encouraged after seeing Commissioner Hudson’s presentation.

“At that time the superintendent indicated that he would take it under consideration and since then has indicated to me that there would be a financial donation made. As far as how much we’re waiting on him to tell us,” said Dr. Reginald Crenshaw.

Commissioner Hudson says they are exploring options for the rest of the funding. She hopes to have phase one finished sometime in 2024. She says they’re ready to start construction as soon as they have the funding.

