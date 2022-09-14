Mobile Police highlighting their women in law enforcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is highlighting many of their women, and this month, the spotlight is on one homicide detective, Corporal Kenyada Taylor.

She is the lead detective in the shooting death of 14-year-old Daniel Blackmon, which has resulted in multiple arrests.

“We work for the victims,” said Corporal Taylor.

She is homegrown in Mobile and makes the streets safer with every leg of her career. In total, she’s worked in law enforcement for 18 years and a graduate of Williamson High, where her interest in policing first sparked.

Now, in the MPD homicide unit, she’s leading the investigation into a senseless murder that’s resulted in 6 arrests.

Deontae Kimbrough, Teriana Thompson, Ryan Kidd, Kentrell Freeman, and Kelvin Estell, who were all in court Wednesday for the shooting death of 14-year-old Daniel Blackmon. Along with a sixth suspect, Sidney Collins, police said they all played a part in the killing on Cheshire Drive back in February.

Corporal Taylor said even on the hard days, the job is worth it.

“Looking at that mother or that father, or the child of their parent, it gives me energy to say listen, Kenyada, you have to fight through,” she said.

She said any woman interested can do this.

“I would tell a young female, listen, to do this job, you have to be able to communicate with people, all types of people, you have to be able to deal with stressful situations,” she said.

Corporal Taylor said she’s achieved three degrees since being with the Mobile Police Department, and in fact MPD, will pay half tuition while in college. She said with every degree, law enforcement also gets a five percent raise.

