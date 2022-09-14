Mobile woman accused of aggravated child abuse

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 34-year-old Arnessia Milton was arrested this afternoon for aggravated child abuse.

Mobile Police say the case started last week when they were called to Children’s and Woman’s Hospital about a teen suffering from serious injuries “medical neglect”.

Milton has been charged with aggravated child abuse and violating her parental responsibility.

