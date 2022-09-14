Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Prichard’s Most wanted shooting suspect turns himself in

Rashad Omar Clanton
Rashad Omar Clanton(PPD)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities with the Prichard Police Department say their most wanted suspect has turned himself in today.

PPD says Rashad Omar Clanton was wanted for a Sept. 4 shooting that left a female victim on life support.

Police say Clanton drove to the intersection of Interstate 65 and St. Stephens Road and pulled alongside the victim’s car and shot six times into the vehicle, striking the victim through the driver’s side door.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

cups for a cure fundraiser
‘Cups For a Cure’ fundraiser helps to raise money for childhood cancer research
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Toulminville Community Workshop
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Toulminville Community Workshop
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Toulminville Community Workshop
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Toulminville Community Workshop
Temporary curfew goes into effect for Satsuma teens homecoming week
Temporary curfew goes into effect for Satsuma teens homecoming week