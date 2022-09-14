Prichard’s Most wanted shooting suspect turns himself in

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities with the Prichard Police Department say their most wanted suspect has turned himself in today.

PPD says Rashad Omar Clanton was wanted for a Sept. 4 shooting that left a female victim on life support.

Police say Clanton drove to the intersection of Interstate 65 and St. Stephens Road and pulled alongside the victim’s car and shot six times into the vehicle, striking the victim through the driver’s side door.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.