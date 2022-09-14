Recipe: Lucy’s Pepper Jelly Glazed Meatballs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lucy’s Pepper Jelly Glazed Meatballs

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

• 1 lb ground beef

• 1 lb mild italian sausage

• 3 each green onions thinly sliced

• 2 each eggs

• ½ cup bread crumbs, plain

• 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• ½ teaspoon black pepper

• Pepper Jelly Sauce:

• 2 jars red pepper jelly, 10 oz each

• ½ cup chili sauce

• juice from ½ orange

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 2 tablespoons water

Preparation

•Combine ground beef, Italian sausage, green onions, eggs, garlic, bread crumbs, kosher salt and black pepper in a large bowl. Mix until well combined.

•Shape meatballs by the tablespoon. You should get roughly 40 meatballs.

•Line meatballs on a baking pan sprayed with non stick cooking spray.

•Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, and submerge in sauce. Simmer for 20 minutes, and serve hot.

•Pepper Jelly Sauce:

•Combine pepper jelly, chili sauce, and orange juice in a large pot over medium high heat. Whisk until sauce melts together.

•Combine cornstarch and water together in a small bowl.

•Turn the heat up, and whisk in the cornstarch and water mixture. Allow to simmer for a few minutes until thickened.

