Temporary curfew goes into effect for Satsuma teens homecoming week

SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -A mandatory curfew is in effect all this week, for teens under 19 who live in Satsuma.

The ordinance, signed by Mayor Mark Barlow, is to keep the fun from potentially getting violent.

“Our intentions are not to restrict anybody’s movement or anything, but just to make the city safe and keep these things from getting out of hand,” Mayor Barlow said.

Students at Satsuma High School have been rolling yards for years as part of homecoming week.

Monday afternoon, the Satsuma Police Department reminded parents that the ordinance is in effect.

The curfew begins at midnight and ends at 6 the next morning until Sunday, September 18th.

If caught out after hours, and it doesn’t fall within one of the ordinance’s exceptions, a parent could be given a ticket.

A few people in the community say it’s harmless fun and they’re just being kids.

On the other end, some don’t want to be a part of this tradition when it comes to the clean-up process.

“I’ve been dealing with this now for the last eight years, every year we get this,” Satsuma resident Daniel Lucas said.

Lucas woke up Monday morning to a yard covered with toilet paper and he’s not alone.

Lucas says it’s become a tradition during homecoming week and doesn’t see a problem with it.

“Satsuma’s real understanding, they know the kids are gonna do this, Lucas said. “Well we got a new principal now but our old principal used to let them roll the school one night. It’s been a tradition here forever.”

Mayor Barlow says in years past they’ve received complaints.

“There are students here and people that are involved in the schools that having their yards rolled and all,” Mayor Barlow said. “There’s also some damage to yards of people that’s not involved and those people aren’t quite as happy about some of the things going on.”

Tyler Rachel is a student at Satsuma High School. He agrees the ordinance keeps people from getting too carried away.

“It’s fun and all but I think we need to keep it quiet down, maybe keep it past these am hours, and not be ringing doorbells,” Rachel said. “But I think it’s good fun. I think it should just be a good judgement on what’s safe to be out.”

The mayor says the ordinance has been in effect for several years now.

Residents say they haven’t seen a huge problem with it.

“I’m not super in favor of it but then I can understand why they got it too,” Satsuma resident Luther Newberry said. “I don’t really see the problem though it’s not that huge a deal.”

Principal David Diaz says they aren’t trying to limit the fun students have during homecoming week but keep them from getting into trouble.

Principal Diaz says while the majority of the students do a good job of following the rules, some push the boundaries.

“Anything that you have to do, do it before 12 am. Because like I said when you’re out 1:00, 2:00 in the morning there’s still academics and teaching and learning going on here during the school day,” Diaz said. “I can’t have you at your best unless you’re well rested and not sleeping in first period because you’re out all night. That’s my stance on it.”

FOX 10 News reached out to the Satsuma Police Department to find out how many reports or complaints have come in about this, but didn’t hear back from anyone.

