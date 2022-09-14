Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Tom Brady suggests he may retire…again

Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids...
Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids who are growing up.(NFL)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tom Brady is suggesting he may retire soon – again.

The 45-year-old quarterback retired after the 2021 season, only to reverse the decision six weeks later.

Maybe this time it would be for real.

Speaking on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady said he’s got more responsibilities now with kids who are growing up.

He also pointed out that for the past 23 years he hasn’t been able to celebrate Christmas or Thanksgiving with his family.

Brady may also be eager to move on to easy money. He’s inked a 10-year deal with Fox to work as an NFL analyst.

The role is reportedly worth $375 million and starts whenever he retires.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Car guy Biden touting electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the...
3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense...
Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly’s child porn trial
Rashad Omar Clanton
Prichard names shooting suspect as city’s most wanted