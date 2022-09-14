Tracking New Tropical System

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have a new tropical system that we are tracking in the Atlantic. Tropical Depression Seven is located about 750 miles east of the Leeward Islands. A westward course should continue bringing the system to the Leewards and Puerto Rico by this weekend. Its likely to become a tropical storm. Shear and dry air should limit significant intensification. Long range models suggest that the system should weaken and turn north near the Bahamas next week. It’s too out to know the exact track of this feature.

Dry air is in place along with cooler overnight lows in the short term. We saw a fantastic morning on this Wednesday with lows near 58 degrees in Mobile. Another cool night is expected tonight with lows in the mid 60′s. Daytime temperatures will ramp back up to near 90 degrees by Thursday. We expect highs near 91 and a heat index near 95 this weekend. A few spotty showers are possible, especially near the coast Saturday and Sunday. Things may heat up a little more through the middle of the week next week.

