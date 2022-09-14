What’s on tap? Oktoberfest at Oyster City Brewing Company

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new Oyster City Brewing Company in downtown Mobile is gearing up for an Oktoberfest celebration! The event will take place on Saturday, September 17. It will feature food, music, games... and of course some new brews!

Here’s some information on two of the many brews you’ll be able to try out at Oktoberfest!

Festbier

ABV: 5.1%

IBU: 21

This all-malt, perfectly balanced beer is modelled after the refreshing light lager that is poured by the liter in Munich during the Oktoberfest celebration. Lighter in body, color, and ABV than its more traditional counterpart, the Marzёn. It will be available for a limited time in place of our 1703 Lager during the Fest season, and will be poured generously during our September 17th Oktoberfest party!

Dunkel

ABV: 4.5%

IBU: 18

Dark, toasty bread crust with notes of toffee and chocolate, with a smooth, dry finish. Munich base malt, accented with a touch of debittered roast malt, and German Noble Hops.

Noted as being the modern day equivalent to the style that was served at the inaugural Oktoberfest celebration for the Wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig I of Bavaria to Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen (*trivia nugget*) in 1810 in Munich.

Oyster City Brewing Company

600 Government St.

Mobile, AL

251-318-2596

https://oystercity.beer/

https://www.facebook.com/ocbcmobile

---

