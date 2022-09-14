Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

What’s on tap? Oktoberfest at Oyster City Brewing Company

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new Oyster City Brewing Company in downtown Mobile is gearing up for an Oktoberfest celebration! The event will take place on Saturday, September 17. It will feature food, music, games... and of course some new brews!

Here’s some information on two of the many brews you’ll be able to try out at Oktoberfest!

Festbier

ABV: 5.1%

IBU: 21

This all-malt, perfectly balanced beer is modelled after the refreshing light lager that is poured by the liter in Munich during the Oktoberfest celebration. Lighter in body, color, and ABV than its more traditional counterpart, the Marzёn. It will be available for a limited time in place of our 1703 Lager during the Fest season, and will be poured generously during our September 17th Oktoberfest party!

Dunkel

ABV: 4.5%

IBU: 18

Dark, toasty bread crust with notes of toffee and chocolate, with a smooth, dry finish. Munich base malt, accented with a touch of debittered roast malt, and German Noble Hops.

Noted as being the modern day equivalent to the style that was served at the inaugural Oktoberfest celebration for the Wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig I of Bavaria to Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen (*trivia nugget*) in 1810 in Munich.

Oyster City Brewing Company

600 Government St.

Mobile, AL

251-318-2596

https://oystercity.beer/

https://www.facebook.com/ocbcmobile

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Anniversary party for Buddy's Pet Stop
Buddy’s Pet Stop hosting one-year anniversary event
McKenzie Street Florist to host Halloween wreath class
McKenzie Street Florist to host Halloween wreath class
What’s on tap? Oktoberfest at Oyster City Brewing Company
What’s on tap? Oktoberfest at Oyster City Brewing Company
McKenzie Street Florist to host Halloween wreath class
McKenzie Street Florist to host Halloween wreath class