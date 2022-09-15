35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You have an opportunity this weekend to help keep local waterways clean with the 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup.

35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup

Saturday, September 17th, 2022 from 8AM to 12PM

~25 locations in Mobile and Baldwin Counties

Check out the website for site locations: https://alabamacoastalcleanup.com

- Everyone is welcome to participate at any of the sites shown on the website. All participants are equipped with cleanup supplies such as trash bags, gloves, trash grabbers, as well as a souvenir Alabama Coastal Cleanup t-shirt (while supplies last).

- Over the past 34 years...

o 105,785 volunteers have participated in the Alabama Coastal Cleanup.

o 6,509 miles of coastline have been cleaned.

o 1,734,224 pounds of debris have been removed.

- The Alabama Coastal Cleanup, coordinated by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), State Lands Division, Coastal Section, and the Alabama People Against a Littered State (PALS), is the largest, single-day, volunteer event in the state of Alabama. This event could not be possible without the support and involvement from Alabama Coastal Cleanup’s many sponsors, volunteers, and the local communities.

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

State Lands Division, Coastal Section

31115 Five Rivers Boulevard

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Office: (251) 621-1216

State Lands Coastal Programs website: https://www.outdooralabama.com/coastal-programs/alabama-coastal-area-management-program

Alabama Coastal Cleanup website: https://alabamacoastalcleanup.com

