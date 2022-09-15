On again - off again ICW bridge project is “on” again

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The on again, off again bridge proposal over the Intercoastal Waterway between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach is “on” again. This time, there is optimism the project will take off after the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) rejected an expansion proposal by the toll bridge authority in Orange Beach in favor of a new, free-passage ICW Bridge to the west.

When asked if this is really going to happen this time, Gulf Shores mayor, Robert Craft responded, “Well, that’s a good question and I believe we’ve got momentum and commitments right now than we’ve had before and I know Director Cooper has, a couple times tried to continue to negotiate and delay this happening to give the bridge company more opportunities to get on the same page.”

Craft was referring to ALDOT Director, John Cooper and his negotiations with Beach Express, an American Roads company which operates the toll bridge in Orange Beach. ALDOT recently announced its backing of a previously proposed bridge project instead.

Artistic rendition shows how the Waterways Bridge will span the Intercoastal Waterway (ICW) between Canal Rd. and Waterways Blvd. (Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT))

According to Craft, ALDOT cur ties when Beach Express indicated the only way it would expand its bridge or build another was if no other bridge was built over the ICW between Highway 59 in Gulf Shores and Highway 161 in Orange Beach for 50 years.

“No one wants to take money out of their pocket and had there been an offer that was more reasonable that they put on the table, for exemptions to get out of a planned fifty-year exclusion of any bridge being built, then I think we could have all come to support it, including us,” Craft said.

It’s a plan first proposed years ago. A weathered survey stake with a tattered, faded ribbon still stands in the ground along the shoulder of Canal Rd. indicating how long ago this site was selected.

With ALDOT’s approval, the Gulf Shores City Council gave the green light to apply for a 60-million-dollar federal grant which would cover the cost of the bridge. The state and local match would be 20%. Mayor Craft said that could come from money already set aside by the state or a yet-to-be-determined city funding source. Either way, he said the project will be ready to move forward.

“We’ve always felt like we could do something to apply for this grant and then work with Director Cooper to get this done and we’ve got letters of support from him on that and commitment to, if we got the grant, give us the required components for “shovel-ready” that he has all of and then, we build the bridge,” Craft explained.

With this latest activity by the state and the city, even those who know the history of setbacks to the project are now optimistic it will move forward.

“I know there’s no perfect solution ever in these situations ever, but I just know that we can’t continue to have the tourism that we have in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach and service them with the two existing bridges that we have so we have to have another solution,” said Gulf Shores resident, Don Begier.

Although it’s not yet set in stone, Mayor Craft doesn’t anticipate any setbacks. Bids should go out later this month and if an acceptable bid is received and signed off on and the federal grant is awarded, the bridge will be built.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.