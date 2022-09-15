Alabama Coastal Cleanup hits shorelines this Saturday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The 35th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is Saturday, September 17, 2022. More than 1,000 volunteers are expected to hit the shorelines of coastal Alabama, picking up litter and debris. Several more sites have been added this year, so those wanting to volunteer, shouldn’t have any trouble finding a location.

“A lot of this (trash) just comes from people just kind of being lazy and just not being really respectful of our environment and just tossing out whatever they want to toss out,” said Stata Coordinator for Alabama Coastal Cleanup, Aubrey Bianco.

Bianco is counting on a big turnout this weekend to beautify our coastlines. It’s shameful, what some areas look like and while many play a role in making the mess, few take the time to clean it up.

ACC organizers are hoping for a big turnout this year for the 35th annual event (Hal Scheurich)

“Alabama’s a nice state. You know, I want to see it green. Being from Arizona, it’s all rock and dirt. Coming out here, you’ve got this nice, green grass. I don’t want to see trash. I want to see grass,” Derek Baxter said while fishing from the Mobile causeway.

With the help of volunteers like Michael Zimlich, that grass will be much cleaner this weekend. Zimlich has been a part of this effort for the previous 34 years because Mobile Bay and the surrounding waters have a special place in his heart.

“Well, it’s where I’ve grown up and lived,” Zimlich said. “It’s been a dream since I was a little kid to lie on the gulf coast, to live on a coastal river and to enjoy our natural resources. It’s the best place to live.”

Alabama Coastal Cleanup is done in conjunction with National Cleanup Day each year on the third Saturday in September. This will be the 35th year of the program here on the gulf coast and over that time, participation has fluctuated. Organizers are looking for a big turnout again this year.

Over the lifetime of Alabama Coastal Cleanup, more than 105,000 volunteers have participated, picking up 1.7 million pounds of trash off more than 6,000 miles of shoreline in Alabama.

“Some people may say, ‘Oh, my goodness’ and some people may say, ‘Ah, it’s not that amazing’ but, to think about it, it’s only been thirty-four days, technically,” Bianco explained. “It’s a one-day annual event, so it’s pretty amazing to think about how much everyone has collected.”

The cleanup will go from 8 until noon Saturday. If you want to be a part of it, there’s still time to volunteer. All cleanup supplies will be provided. Just remember to bring a reusable water bottle, sunscreen and a snack.

