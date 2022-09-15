Advertise With Us
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo ‘Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl’

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is hosting a fun event and fundraiser called ‘Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl’.

The event is coming up at the zoo on Friday, September 30th. There will be more than 40 different beer tastings, catering by Safari Club restaurants, live entertainment by ‘Grits & Greens’ and meet and greets with animals.

You can purchase tickets at www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.org. General Admission $10 more at the door and proceeds benefit the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and a portion supports the Sloth Conservation Foundation.

Zoo Brew: the Sloth Crawl

Friday, September 30, 2022

7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

VIP 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

21+ Only Event

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

20499 Oak Road East

Gulf Shores, AL 36543

251-256-7008

www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.org

