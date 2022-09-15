Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo ‘Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is hosting a fun event and fundraiser called ‘Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl’.

The event is coming up at the zoo on Friday, September 30th. There will be more than 40 different beer tastings, catering by Safari Club restaurants, live entertainment by ‘Grits & Greens’ and meet and greets with animals.

You can purchase tickets at www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.org. General Admission $10 more at the door and proceeds benefit the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and a portion supports the Sloth Conservation Foundation.

Zoo Brew: the Sloth Crawl

Friday, September 30, 2022

7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

VIP 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

21+ Only Event

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

20499 Oak Road East

Gulf Shores, AL 36543

251-256-7008

www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.org

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.