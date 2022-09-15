Alvin Kamara misses Thursday’s practice with a rib injury

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints top running back missed Thursday’s workout with a rib injury that he suffered in the Falcons game this past Sunday. Kamara practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Anticipating Kamara could miss some time with the injury, New Orleans signed former Saint Latavius Murray on Monday.

Safety Paulson Adebo has missed both workouts this week with an ankle injury. He didn’t play in Atlanta.

The Black and Gold possessed a laundry list of players practicing on a limited basis on Thursday: Cam Jordan (hip), Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), Dwayne Washington (hamstring), Jameis Winston (back)Landon Young (hip), Mark Ingram (ankle), and Alontae Taylor (hip).

The Saints are currently 2.5-point underdogs to the Bucs. For a full breakdown of all betting trends involving the Black and Gold, check out the Final Bet on Thursday’s at 10:35 p.m.

