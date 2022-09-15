Bystanders say convenience store owner shot on Mobile’s Houston Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence today at the Mother’s Finest convenience store on Houston Street, where witnesses and residents at the scene told FOX10 News a shooting took place.

The Mobile Police Department has not yet released information about what happened there.

Bystanders tell FOX10 News the store owner was shot and was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story, and FOX10 News will report additional information when it becomes available.

