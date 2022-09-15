Chick-fil-A employee tackles man to ground after allegedly carjacking a woman, saving the day

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Chick-fil-A employee being hailed a hero in Northwest Florida.

Okaloosa County deputies providing FOX10 with video of the incident and said a man with a stick tried to carjack a woman who had her baby with her, but a fast reaction by the fast-food worker saved the day.

Wrestling on the pavement, a Chick-fil-A employee tackled the carjacker and stopped him in the act. The woman in the background of the video held a baby, and deputies said she was the intended target. As things calmed down, other employees and bystanders ran up, and the young man stood, appearing to be unharmed.

Another woman entered the frame, angry and yelling at the suspected crook. This all unfolded at the Chick-fil-A on Beal Parkway in Fort Walton Beach.

Now, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Branch of DeFuniak Springs. He’s charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after allegedly grabbing the car keys from the woman while wielding a stick.

The sheriff’s office adding on Twitter, “a major shoutout to this young man for his courage!”

