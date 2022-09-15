Daphne Community Spirit Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Daphne is getting ready for the 2022 Community Spirit Day event. This is the second year for the celebration, originated and funded by volunteers from the neighborhoods of Daphmont and Olde Towne Daphne.

Thomas Warner and Sandy Robinson stopped by FOX10 News at 4pm today to talk about the event with news anchor Lenise Ligon.

“The event was very successful last year at Joe Louis Patrick, and we’re building on that this year at Lott Park; plan is to alternate the picnic between the Daphmont park and the Olde Towne Daphne park,” explained Daphmont resident Thomas Warner.

The event is free, and funded entirely by donations from the neighborhoods, with significant support from the City of Daphne.

There will be activities for children and adults, including a live DJ, kickball, karaoke, bouncy houses and more. Various both highlighting services and resources for the community will be set up, including the Daphne Animal Shelter with an adoption event. T-shirts for the event will be for sale, and stickers for both neighborhoods will be free. The reason for the event is to promote friendship and cooperation between the two adjacent neighborhoods, and to put a focus on coming together rather than being divided.

All residents of Daphmont and Olde Towne Daphne are invited. Saturday, September 17 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Lott Park on Main Street in Daphne.

