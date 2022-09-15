Gulf Coast Spotlight: Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy joined us on FOX10 Midday in our Gulf Coast Spotlight. We talk about all things Senior Bowl... what they’re up to now, the state of the game, and this years ticket launch which starts today!

Ticket Launch Info:

The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced today that it is holding its second-ever public ticket launch on Thursday, September 15 at 8 a.m. CT for the upcoming game on Saturday, February 4, 2022, at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The game has already held two exclusive ticket pre-sales, the first for its loyal fan base that includes Senior Bowl committee members and recurring ticket purchasers, and the other for University of South Alabama season ticket holders.

In addition, the Senior Bowl is also adding a new first-come/first-serve general admission ticket ($15) in the north endzone of the stadium. The GA non-reserved seating will give fans an opportunity to sit near the tunnel where players enter/exit the field, which is traditionally where players hand out swag items like wristbands and gloves after the game.

“Football season is finally here, and we’re excited to roll out our second annual Reese’s Senior Bowl ticket launch,” said the game’s Executive Director Jim Nagy. “Our game is fortunate to have such an incredible state-of-the-art, fan-friendly environment like Hancock Whitney Stadium to host the best players in next year’s NFL draft. As is the case every year, the goal is a sell-out… Everyone at the Senior Bowl appreciates Mobile’s support and there’s no better way to show the rest of the country how much the game means to our community than to have a full house in front of a national television audience.”

Ticket options and prices:

- Chairback - $55

- Benchback - $35

- Bleacher - $18, $25, $40

- General Admission (GA) - $15

Tickets are available at https://www.seniorbowl.com/tickets/

About Reese’s Senior Bowl:

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is inarguably the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process.

More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 900 media members from around the

country are credentialed year after year. This past year, the game produced 106 total picks (out of 262 total drafted), which

represents 82% of all players who participated in Mobile, representing 40 percent of the entire NFL Draft, including 45 in the

first three rounds.

seniorbowl.com

---

