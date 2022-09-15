I-10 traffic stop leads to confiscation of bundles of drug money

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop of a silver Ford F150 on Wednesday on I-10. During the course of the stop, deputies discovered the driver had an active deportation order by the U.S. Border Patrol.

According to MCSO deputies discovered a small amount of personal use marijuana and a loaded handgun in the center console. Melendez-Morales is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing any firearms. Deputies also found four bundles of currency totaling $43,139.00.

Melendez-Morales later admitted to the deputies that he was transporting the money from Atlanta, GA to Houston, TX as drug proceeds.

Melendez-Morales was booked into metro jail on charges of Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, No Pistol Permit, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. Border Patrol also placed a hold on the subject for deportation.

