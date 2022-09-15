Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

I-10 traffic stop leads to confiscation of bundles of drug money

Deputies also found four bundles of currency totaling $43,139.00
Deputies also found four bundles of currency totaling $43,139.00(MCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop of a silver Ford F150 on Wednesday on I-10. During the course of the stop, deputies discovered the driver had an active deportation order by the U.S. Border Patrol.

According to MCSO deputies discovered a small amount of personal use marijuana and a loaded handgun in the center console. Melendez-Morales is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing any firearms. Deputies also found four bundles of currency totaling $43,139.00.

Melendez-Morales later admitted to the deputies that he was transporting the money from Atlanta, GA to Houston, TX as drug proceeds.

Melendez-Morales was booked into metro jail on charges of Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, No Pistol Permit, and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. Border Patrol also placed a hold on the subject for deportation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Myron Vail
Mobile Police arrest one man in shooting at Extend-A-Stay hotel
The development would be where the Jubilee Courtyard is currently located.
Daphne business owners express concerns over new development
Arrested for carjacking
Chick-fil-A employee tackles man to ground after allegedly carjacking a woman, saving the day
Artistic rendition shows how the Waterways Bridge will span the Intercoastal Waterway (ICW)...
On again - off again ICW bridge project is “on” again
Friday marks two years since Hurricane Sally hit the Gulf Coast. The slow-moving storm --...
Swim school set to build new facility 2 years after destroyed by Hurricane Sally