iHeart Radio gives the rundown on upcoming events

The 15th Annual GO Run 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Run is returning to an in-person event on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, on the campus of the University of South Alabama, in an all-new location! Race Central is located at the SGA Pavilion. The race will start at 8:00 a.m. and will finish near the stadium. Mark your calendar and team with your friends, family, and co-workers for a chance to win one of our coveted team awards - Highest Fundraising Team, Most Team Spirit, Best Dressed Team, and Largest Team. You will have the option to join or create a team during registration.

To register visit, https://www.runsignup.com/Race/AL/Mobile/GORun2020

Proceeds from the GO Run, presented by the Catranis Family Charitable Foundation, support revolutionary gynecologic cancer research happening at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute.

GALLERY NIGHT PENSACOLA: CELEBRATE BLUE ANGELS- Fri

5pm- 9pm, downtown Pensacola

The Naval Aviation Museum and Naval Aviation Museum Foundation is turning Gallery Night blue and doing it up big with on-street cockpits, meet-and-greets, Aviation-themed art, Naval music performances and more! Blue Angels fans won’t want to miss this one as we celebrate the 76th anniversary of the Blue Angels! CLICK HERE

MOVIES IN THE PARK: THE WIZARD OF OZ -Thurs 6pm, Medal of Honor Park (1711 Hillcrest Road), Mobile

Movies In The Park is a free event that will happen every Thursday in Fall! 8 Movies in 8 Parks! Bring your blankets, chairs and coolers for a Movie Night with Mobile Parks and Recreation. All Events Start at 6PM. Movies Play at Dark. CLICK HERE

VETTES AT THE BEACH CAR SHOW- Saturday, all day, Pensacola Beach parking lot

Come join the Miracle Strip Corvette Club for their signature event, “Vettes at the Beach” all Corvette car show on beautiful Pensacola Beach. “Vettes at the Beach” has grown from 60 Corvettes in 2003 to over 300 and includes enthusiasts from all over the country. CLICK HERE

USA JAGUAR FOOTBALL @ UCLA - Sat 1pm, Los Angeles, CA, CLICK HERE

Listen to Jags football all season on Sports Talk 99.5, 96.1 the Rocket and on iHeartRadio! Pre-game show starts 2 hours before kickoff. CLICK HERE

