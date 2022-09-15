Local businessman awarded prestigious ‘Retailer of the Year’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday, a local businessman was awarded the highest honor from the Alabama Retail Association, Retailer of the Year in annual sales for more than $20 million.

Brent Barkin was the recipient, and he said his business is more than just a job. It’s his father’s legacy. His father founded Shoe Station in Mobile back in 1984. Now, Barkin is honored to follow in his footsteps.

“My father was honored with this award almost 10 years ago to the day, in the same category,” he said. “My father has since passed, but he founded the company, so really this is his award.”

His wife also stood proudly by his side.

“I’m so, so proud for Brent and cannot imagine anyone more deserving,” said Lauren Barkin. “It’s the same inside our home. It’s the same in the stores. It’s the same in the community. Everywhere he goes, he is goal-oriented with whoever he meets.”

Barkin negotiated the acquisition of Shoe Station by footwear retail giant Shoe Carnival. That’s where he currently serves as senior vice president of new business development and integration.

He leads the Shoe Station brand.

