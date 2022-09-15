Advertise With Us
Mobile PD: Business owner charged with marijuana trafficking

Truong Truong
Truong Truong(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old Mobile business owner has been arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said that Truong Truong, proprietor at Hao’s BiDa, was arrested after the MPD Narcotics/Vice Unit and K-9 Unit executed search warrants at both his Charleston Apartments residence and his place of business, which is 4122 Government Blvd. Suite A.

The search warrants resulted in seizures of approximately 30 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana with an estimated street value of $45,000, police said. Three firearms, assorted ammunition and $15,380 in U.S. currency were also seized, according to investigators.

This narcotics investigation remains open pending further criminal and financial investigations, the department said.

Records show Truong was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday.

---

