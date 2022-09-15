Mobile Police: Predator Stalks Prey in Armed Robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Like a predator stalking prey, this week’s FOX10 News Fugitive Files Subject checked out his victim before making his move-robbing him at gunpoint. According to Mobile Police-this is that predator: 19 year old Jalen Barnes. Earlier this month, investigators tell FOX10 News, Barnes was driving in Plateau, and spotted a couple of guys hanging out on Lincoln Avenue and Author Street. Police say Barnes circled the area a couple of times, before stopping his car, sticking a gun in the victim’s face, and demanding all of his personal property. The victim complied, then ran away. Barnes hasn’t been seen since.

Jalen Barnes is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. Corporal Katrina Frazier, with MPD says Barnes has never been in serious trouble before, but now he’s accused of armed robbery. If you see Barnes, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make that call.

---

