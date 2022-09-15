No. 2 Alabama to take on ULM Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Coach Nick Saban and the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the University of Louisiana Monroe their third game of the 2022 football season.

The Tide will host the ULM Warhawks at home. This game will mark the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools. Alabama leads the series, 2-1.

Alabama lost its top spot after a close call with Texas last week.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

TIME: 3 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa

WHERE TO WATCH: SEC Network

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.