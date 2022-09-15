Operation ReConnect provies ‘gift of time’ to combat veterans, families

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Combat veterans have helped to answer our nation’s call. Unfortunately, their entire family/support system has also made countless sacrifices. That is the sole purpose of Operation ReConnect, to provide families with the “Gift of Time.”

Cliche as it sounds, it’s truly what any family wants after being separated for many months and thousands of miles.

Operation ReConnect is a nonprofit organization founded, operated, and managed by current and former service members with one simplistic mission: “To provide the ‘Gift of Time’ to the men, women, and their families who have dealt with the difficulties of an overseas Combat Deployment.”

They execute their mission by providing combat veterans and their families with a full seven nights of uninterrupted time together in a resort environment, typically located in coastal Alabama or northwest Florida.

So how can you get involved? Do you own coastal property in Alabama or northwest Florida? Have you been looking for a way to act upon your desire to give more than a “Thank You” to military families who have dealt with an overseas deployment? Look no further, Operation ReConnect was formed to establish a safe, secure way of providing your VACANT beach property directly to those who deserve it. You can find more information on donating a week-long stay at your vacation property to combat veterans and their families here.

Another way is with the Salute to Service Patriotic Event. It will kick off with a Run/Walk/Stroll on-site at The Wharf at 9 a.m.on September 17. Then a Jeep & Motorcycle Beach Cruise will begin at 1 p.m. Another nonprofit organization - Friends of Army Aviation - will be on-site ALL DAY providing flights aboard their HU-1 “Huey” Vietnam Helicopter! They invite you to join them as a sponsor, vendor, or community patron to show your appreciation to those who serve while supporting local military and veteran causes.

For more information on this event, ways to donate, or if you’re a combat veteran wanting to apply for a ReConnect trip, you can find all of that information at https://www.operationreconnect.org.

