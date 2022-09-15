Some Prichard residents complain about irregular garbage service

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Trucks that are supposed to pick up garbage weekly are only coming every other week, according to some residents.

Glenda Ransom said she has lived on West Turner Road for 40 years and never had trouble with garbage collection until this year. But for the past several months, she says, her garbage has sat for up to two weeks before a garbage truck comes.

On Thursday, flies buzzed around her trash can, filled with meat that spoiled when her freezer broke over the weekend.

“I have a sick daughter,” Ransom told FOX10 News. “And I have things that I have to dispose of from her. And I need it picked up when it’s supposed to be picked up. And it’s not being done.”

Ransom said she has tried to talk to the sanitation department and has gotten a satisfactory explanation.

Public Services Director TJ Pettway told FOX10 News that garbage collection is running business as usual, with equipment and staffing at normal levels.

“Trucks are fully functioning,” he said. “They are up and rolling.”

Pettway said he has received no reports of widespread problems. Occasionally, he said, garbage workers will miss a house. But he added that they circle back to it within 40 hours. He suggested people report garbage collection problems to the city’s 311 line.

He said there has been an issue with trash collection, which is separate from garbage pickup. He said the frequent rain over the past month caused issues with the landfill. He said the city hopes to get back to normal by October.

But Ransom said the irregular garbage service has been going on for months. And it is not just her. Others in the neighborhood also said they are not getting weekly service. Like Ransom, Woodard Avenue resident Gloria Hollings has lived in her home for four decades.

“They come when they get ready,” she told FOX10 News. “But they want our money every month. But sometimes we get up – they pick up our garbage two weeks or every three weeks. And that’s bad.”

After months of this pattern, Hollings says, she’s frustrated.

“So they finally came yesterday, but it took ‘em long enough to come and do it,” she said. “It’s been a long time.”

City Councilwoman Stephani Norwood Johnson, whose district abuts the neighborhood, told FOX10 News that she has not heard complaints but added that she plans to contact the residents.

