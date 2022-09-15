Southern Bay Realty: Introducing preferred lenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We got to sit down with Walter, Joe, and Trenity with Southern Bay Realty to discuss the importance of preferred lenders, during the home-buying process.

Southern Bay Realty sponsors and partners with different brokerages and agents who they find provide the best service to their clients. That brings in their “preferred lender” for home mortgage lenders.

So what is a preferred lender? Joe explains that it means that the brokerage has found their services to be top-notch and refers home-buyers to them, because Southern Bay Realty knows they will do a great job for their clients. It also means they get to work very closely and quite often with them for the duration of the home-buying process.

But what do those steps look like? The first thing is to get pre-approved, which is a free service, and gives the home-buyer and the lender an idea of what the buying power is. Once they have that pre-approval number they know what price range to begin looking in. From there, home-buyers and their real estate agent will make the offer and go through the complete lending process which takes anywhere from thirty to sixty days, usually.

Walter goes on to explain that their “team isn’t just experienced realtors, it’s amazing preferred lenders like Joe and Trenity, as well as our partnership with Azalea City Tax & Accounting. So many people forget the importance of tax returns and financial statements during the lending process, and very few brokerages out there have that extra component of a partnership with an accounting firm”.

If you want to find more information on Southern Bay Realty, you can head over to their website or call 251-227-8377. You can also stop by their office located at 1010 Schillinger Road S, Suite A in Mobile.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.