Swim school set to build new facility 2 years after destroyed by Hurricane Sally

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s an empty field now on American Way in Daphne -- but in a few months -- “Haley’s Little Fish” Swim School is set to take shape.

“To see this and see... I get so emotional... Seeing what’s to come -- is so exciting for me,” said Haley Craig, owner of Haley’s Little Fish.

Haley will tell you it’s been two years filled with lots of emotion. We first met her and swim instructor Sarah Williamson just days after Hurricane Sally destroyed the Eastern Shore Aquatic Center -- where Haley ran her business.

“Until we drove up and I saw that the building was gone -- you don’t realize how bad it is until you are actually here and you see it,” said Haley - in September 2020.

“I was shocked -- I couldn’t believe it. I grew up here -- it’s my second home. So seeing it like this it’s so hard,” said Sarah -- in September 2020.

Nearly two years later -- it’s all smiles.

“I’m so proud of myself. There have been so many times when I wanted to give up,” said Haley.

Within a month after the storm -- she had rented a large storage facility, where she set up an above ground pool. The business has continued to grow -- in fact, when we spoke to her last year -- they had their busiest year yet.

“I think it’s because of what we offer. We offer survival swim lessons. And in this area -- we are always at someone’s pool or at the beach or on the boat. And it’s just very important to teach our community -- why swim lessons are really important,” said Sarah.

As the final plans for the new facility are being submitted -- they can hardly contain their excitement.

And like the lessons she teaches -- slow-moving Sally taught Haley the most important lesson of all.

“To keep going and don’t give up. I tell my kids every day -- you can do hard things. I tell my own child you can do hard things. And I have to remind myself you too can do hard things -- and this is the hardest thing I’ve done. And I’m about to open my brand new facility. And it’s all been worth it. It’s not easy at all... It has not been easy -- but it’s been worth it,” said Haley.

Haley’s Little Fish -- hopes to be in their new facility just after the first of the year.

---

