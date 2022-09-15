Synergy MedAesthetics: Offering CoolSculpting Elite in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Synergy MedAesthics, a state-of-the-art med spa, is now open in Mobile! They are known for their unique approach, providing results that are natural-looking and personalized for the client. Their team is revered for their high level of expertise and dedication to providing only the most current cosmetic care.

Their office is located at 720 Oak Circle Dr. W Suite 300 in Mobile.

We got to have a one-on-one with Amber Cherry, LME, MA, the Director of Aesthetic Services at Synergy. She got to tell us a bit about the services they offer, along with some of her specialties. One of those is CoolSculpting Elite.

But what is CoolSculpting Elite? Using innovative cryolipolysis technology, their professional staff can literally freeze targeted fat cells in a non-invasive procedure, prompting them to die and dissolve away from your body. Thanks to the speed and convenience of treatment, they’ve seen CoolSculpting Elite quickly become one of the most requested procedures at Synergy. After treatment, your fat cells are simply flushed away by your body’s natural lymphatic system.

So what can you expect if coming in for treatment? First, their trained staff will target areas of unwanted fat using two CoolSculpting applicators. With a double hit of frigid cold and vacuum-controlled pressure, these panels actively freeze and kill fat cells. Throughout the process, many feel a tingling or numbing sensation, mixed with a slight tug.

Suggested areas typically treated with CoolSculpting Elite include under the chin, the jawline, the thighs, abdomen, flanks, bra line, back areas, and the upper arms.

If you’re interested in learning more about the services Synergy MedAesthics offers, or you want to book a consultation, you can go to their website or call them at 251-999-6691.

---

