Temperatures start mild but will warm quickly

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a mild start to the morning with temperatures sitting in the low 60s as of 5 a.m., but make sure you take advantage of the morning temps cause they change fast.

Highs will jump to the 90 degree marker this afternoon with no rain in the forecast. The air will be getting much more humid over the next several days and our mornings will be back in the low 70s by the weekend. That could help to spark off low 20% chances of rain those days. Next week will be mostly dry with hot humid weather dominating the Gulf Coast.

In the Tropics, we have Tropical Storm Fiona tracking west towards the Greater Antilles but it should lift north before impacting the Dominican Republic. It’s too soon to know whether it will avoid the Gulf so we’ll watch things carefully over the next several days.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.