True Blue Day: St. Pius X in Mobile honors local law enforcement and first responders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - St. Pius X Catholic School in Nobile held its annual True Blue Day on Thursday.

The school invited local law enforcement and first responders to enjoy lunch and meet students.

Principal Lauren Alvarez said they started the event in 2016 to show appreciation for all the hard work they do every day for our communities.

Many of the officers and first responders say they feel gratitude.

“We thought it was important for our kids to get to interact with the police officers and the firefighters and other first responders and realize they are our heroes,” said Alvarez, “They’re the people that we turn to and that we need to appreciate what they do. They need to know that we are grateful for it and they need to feel our support.”

Along with lunch, the first responders also showed students some of the equipment and vehicles they use.

“It’s just good to see the fire department, police department showing up and being interactive with the kids and getting that positive vibe and feedback from them, it really makes us feel good.”

This is the school’s sixth year holding the event.

