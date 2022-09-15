Two arrests made in shooting at Houston Street convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officers responded to 450 Houston Street, Mother’s Finest Convenience Store, in reference to a robbery.

Officers discovered that two male subjects entered the store, demanded money, shot the victim, and then fled the scene on foot. The victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Officers canvassed the area and located a 16-year-old juvenile male and 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley. Both subjects have been arrested and transported to Metro Jail.

Family members tell FOX10 that the victim is the owner of the store.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.