Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Two arrests made in shooting at Houston Street convenience store

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officers responded to 450 Houston Street, Mother’s Finest Convenience Store, in reference to a robbery.

Officers discovered that two male subjects entered the store, demanded money, shot the victim, and then fled the scene on foot. The victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Officers canvassed the area and located a 16-year-old juvenile male and 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley. Both subjects have been arrested and transported to Metro Jail.

Family members tell FOX10 that the victim is the owner of the store.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rassan Tarabein .... faces federal trial.
Jury can hear evidence of counterfeit check in former Daphne doctor’s suitcase, judge rules
35th annual Alabama coastal cleanup
Alabama Coastal Cleanup hits shorelines this Saturday
ACC organizers are hoping for a big turnout this year for the 35th annual event
Alabama Coastal Cleanup hits shorelines this Saturday
Prichard residents complain about garbage not being picked up
Some Prichard residents complain about irregular garbage service
Two arrests made in shooting at Houston Street convenience store
Two arrests made in shooting at Houston Street convenience store