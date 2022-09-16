AL Pecan Growers networking to increase crop in state

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to pecans -- Alabama’s experts met Thursday in Robertsdale at the Alabama Pecan Growers Association 61st Annual Conference.

Pecans are the only nut born and raised in the Americas.

“Made in America -- it’s the ultimate made in America food,” said Bran Futral, Alabama Pecan Growers Association President.

Also at the conference -- pecan growers from Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana, and Tennessee. Futral says it’s time well spent networking with other pecan growers.

“This is our life -- and to be successful at it is to really dig deep and understand some of the challenges we all have -- that we all face together. And that knowledge transfer through this conference and speakers and the experts and specialists -- it’s a big deal,” explained Futral.

Fertilizer, pesticides, and fuel costs have all been major issues this year, but Alabama State Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate is thankful a national railway strike was averted.

“And I don’t think people really understand the impact it would have had -- because they think we don’t ride the subways. And everybody sees trucks on the road but they don’t realize how much really travels -- especially our grain, like I said coal, timber -- a lot of those things that primarily travel by rail,” said Pate.

Vendors were also on hand -- including Ralph Steger with Pecan Pro, LLC out of Georgia -- demonstrating his power cracker, separating the halves and shells.

“It typically averages about 150 pounds per hour. It does depend on the variety that you are cracking. And I’ve had it go as high as 180 pounds per hour at that rate and as low as 130 pounds,” explained Steger.

Despite all the rain we’ve seen lately -- they’re expecting one of the best pecan crops Alabama has seen in years generating around 10-million dollars.

“I think we are looking at probably we are going to estimate between four and five million pounds this year. Compared to Georgia who does 125-million pounds it may not seem like much -- but we are just as proud as they are,” said Terry Landry, Alabama Pecan Growers Association outgoing President, and pecan grower in Bayou La Batre.

Meanwhile, to find pecans in your area we’ve provided a link to “Sweet Grown Alabama” -- which connects Alabamians with local farmers.

Also, the Alabama Pecan Growers Association would like to hear from anyone interested in growing pecans.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.