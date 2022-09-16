Baller Dream Fashion Foundation event promotes cancer awareness

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News anchor Lenise Ligon interviews Pam Hunter and Sydney Raine from Baller Dream Fashion Foundation. They are hosting an event called Men with Style, which is a men’s fashion show benefitting cancer awareness.

