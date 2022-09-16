Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Current voice of Alabama Crimson Tide Football talks overcoming health struggles

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chris Stewart is keeping the mic warm for Eli Gold this football season. Gold, who has been the voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide Football team since 1988, is taking the bench to focus on his health.

Stewart has been with the Crimson Tide Sports Network for 20 years. His voice can be heard throughout Alabama announcing play-by-plays for basketball and baseball. Stewart also hosts Coach Nick Saban’s television show each week.

“It’s just really rare that you get the opportunity to do what I do and also to do it in your hometown, in your home state and for the team that you have always been a fan of. That’s very rare,” said Stewart.

But four years ago, Stewart had his own health scare. Stewart had a stroke in his sleep, and 16 months later he went under bypass surgery. He said his team at Brookwood Baptist are the reason he is alive today.

“Jay Sharma played a major role in saving my life twice. First with the stroke but also the diagnosis in a casual setting that you got an issue with your heart, you need to get looked at, that lead to the bypass surgery that saved my life again.”

Today, Stewart is healthy and looks forward to continuing to do what he loves, surrounded by the people he loves.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

volunteers cleaning up Fairhope
‘Get the trash out of the splash’: 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is underway
A Mobile woman has been missing now for 20 years. But even though the case may have gone cold...
Missing for 20 Years: Woman’s family still pushing for answers
Battleship Park
Candlelight vigil at Battleship park to honor POWs and MIAs
POW/MIA candlelight ceremony held at Battleship Memorial Park
POW/MIA candlelight ceremony held at Battleship Memorial Park
Family of woman missing for 20 years still pushing for answers
Family of woman missing for 20 years still pushing for answers