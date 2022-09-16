MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The first ever dinner & silent auction fundraiser to benefit The Dream Center of Baldwin County is happening this month.

Enjoy delicious food while learning more about this vital organization from guest speakers Sheriff Hoss Mack, Pastor Joe Aldrete, and other VIP guests. Bid on fabulous goods and services donated by area businesses, buy raffle tickets for an amazing giveaway, and most importantly, learn how you can make a difference in the lives of at-risk kids in our community! This event is limited to 150 attendees so get your tickets quick!

The Dream Center combines school services and community partnerships and resources with one-on-one and group counseling, mentoring, education, and support. To learn more go to visit www.dreamcenterbaldwincounty.com

The Dream Center of Baldwin County Dinner & Silent Auction Charity Event

September 22, 2022 at 6pm

Waters Barn, 23965 Fountain St,

Robertsdale, AL.36567

Tickets: $100

Purchase event tickets here: https://events.eventgroove.com/event/The-DreamCenter-Of-Baldwin-County-Dinner-Silent-67749

---

