Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery.

According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store.

19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and charged with 1st-degree assault and robbery.

According to Ann Williams, Stewart’s sister, she says her brother is in stable condition. But the bullet is still lodged in his back.

Williams says he has a long recovery ahead.

“He’s in stable condition. He’s at USA,” Williams said. “Actually, the bullet is still in his spine. He has no mobility with his lower extremities.”

Williams said she was in disbelief at the news of her brother being shot inside their store on Houston Street.

Police say the two demanded money from Stewart and then shot him in the back and took off.

She says Bradley was a very familiar face at the store and just saw him earlier this week.

“Cause he’s a regular customer. I never thought that he would come in here and attempt to kill my brother or be involved with someone that attempted to kill my brother,” Williams said.

Police say the shooting involved two teenagers, a trend in recent weeks in Mobile with minors mixed up in violent crimes.

16-year-old charged for firing gun into building on Schillinger

Mobile PD: Two arrested after disturbance at Williamson High School

Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones asks an important question regarding the 16-year-old...

”Why isn’t he in school? Right exactly. I mean at the end of the day the kid should have been in school,” Jones said.

Jones, whose daily role revolves around mentoring youth in the community, says they’re working to find more effective ways to reach not only the kids but parents.

“Lately is that parents, a lot of the parents or guardians that I’ve come in contact with they don’t have the answers,” Jones said. “They don’t know. And they’re looking for somebody to just give them some kind of hope.”

Juvenile Court Judge Edmond Naman gave raw emotion Friday describing the recent youth violence as a war.

“We are in a war! I’m just gonna declare it today! We are in a war for the hearts, souls, and minds, and safety of our children,” Naman said. “And that’s gonna take special collaboration from everybody in this community.”

Judge Naman sees these kids on a daily basis when they come to Strickland Youth Center.

He says this problem isn’t going away unless everyone gets involved.

“It’s gonna take special collaboration from everybody in this community,” Judge Naman said. “We don’t just sit down and look at it and say oh it’s horrible and wring our hands in the air. But we got to get down to work and it’s got to happen now.”

Jalunnie Bradley had a bond hearing Friday morning for the charges.

His bond was set at $40,000 for the robbery and $20,000 for the assault.

According to court officials, if he does make bond, there are conditions.

He can’t have any contact with the clerk at the store

He must forfeit all firearms

He must adhere to a curfew of 6p-8a

He must wear an ankle monitor

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.