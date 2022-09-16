Gulf Coast Spotlight: Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society hosting Buddy Walk next month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society as they unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2022 Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Buddy Walk.

Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support for people with developmental disabilities, take the first step and donate or register today! Help spread the word; all are welcome for a day of celebration! The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness.

This is a fun event happening Saturday, October 15, at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. It will be taking place between 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration opens at 8:30 AM. To get started, you can register as a team, join an already established team, or register as an individual.

Registration fees are $20 and include a 2022 Buddy Walk t-shirt when registered by October 3. Individuals with Down Syndrome get free registration, and that still includes a 2022 Buddy Walk t-shirt when registered by October 3.

If you can’t participate in this event but would like to make a donation to the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society, you can do that online. You will have the option to donate to the organization as a whole, or to a team/single individual. You can find more information, and sign-up, on their website.

