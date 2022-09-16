Gulf Shores City Schools debuts new STEAM Collaborative Learning Center

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores City Schools debuted its newest addition, the STEAM Collaborative Learning Center at the elementary school, and it was full of gadgets.

“You can’t find a dull moment in this building,” said one student.

Students here get hands-on experience every day. STEAM stood for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, and it gave kids a new opportunity to engineer robots, learn public speaking, and bring textbooks to life.

“We believe that letting students experience as many different career paths as possible is the key to help them find their passion in life,” said Kevin Corcoran, school board president.

The center officially debuted Thursday, though kids have been in class since the beginning of the school year.

The $4.8 million facility has their every dream with six eye-catching and tech-savvy classrooms and two STEAM labs. A basketball court sat outside, and there were even aquariums in the hallway.

“The kids in here were so excited,” said Noel Hand, public works director for the City of Gulf Shores. “The parents were so excited. We just love the excitement and energy that was in this building.”

Students were really looking forward to learning there.

“It’s cool how everything is put together so beautifully,” said one student. “This whole building is beautiful. I love the architecture. I love the fish tank. I love the map.”

Another agreed.

“This is something new we’ve never, ever had, and the new high school is going to be like this, and we’re going to be in that high school, so we are really excited,” she said. “It’s just awesome to see how this community built this whole entire school.”

A new eight classroom addition is coming in fall of 2023.

---

