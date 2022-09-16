Hot & Sunny!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

After a mild start expect it to heat up quickly for your Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny, and rain is unlikely. Highs will be around 90.

The weekend looks good, but hot. Highs will be in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine will remain abundant and there is only a slight chance of an isolated shower through the weekend.

Next week a heat wave is likely as temps climb into the mid 90s for several days. It will be a somewhat dry heat, but still quite hot regardless.

In the tropics we are tracking tropical storm Fiona. It’s approaching the Caribbean now and in a few days is expected to pass over the Dominican Republic and move NW towards the Bahamas. This storm is no threat to the Gulf.

Have a great weekend!

