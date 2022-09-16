How to watch Saints vs Bucs on Sunday and what to look for

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another week of NFL high-drama is set for Sunday at noon as the Saints return to New Orleans to host the Buccaneers for their home opener.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will face his former team ready and reloaded with a plethora of weapons at his disposal since his ACL injury in a 36-27 win over Tampa bay in New Orleans just under a year ago. Tom Brady and the Bucs are coming off of a 19-3 victory in Dallas.

The key to victory for both teams on Sunday appears to be down to who can stay healthy as several marquee names for the Saints and Bucs are on their injury reports.

All three of Tampa’s starting wide receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones did not participate in practices on Thursday.

Alvin Kamara and Paulson Adebo headlined injury concerns for the Saints in the latest injury report. Kamara missed two practices this week and was listed as questionable. For the second week in a row, Adebo will not play.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 27-26. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (Danny Karnik | AP)

Alvin Kamara misses practice for the second day in a two. He’s questionable for the #Saints matchup with the Bucs on Sunday. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/QE9K56Ocq4 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 16, 2022

Latavius Murry was recently signed to bolster running back depth in anticipation of limited availability for Kamara.

READ MORE: Alvin Kamara misses Thursday’s practice with a rib injury

The Saints got off to a slow start in the week 1 win over Atlanta, but their defense made key plays in the second half and the offense came roaring to life in the fourth quarter. Look for Dennis Allen to harass Brady as much as possible with pressure up front. The offense will also likely try to get off to a quicker start. Against the Falcons, wide receivers Mike Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and rookie Chris Olave appeared to be one of the more explosive groups in the NFL once they finally clicked with Winston.

READ MORE

Jeff Duncan Commentary: Saints produce improbable win over the Falcons

Saints open as underdogs against the Buccaneers

Lutz hits 51-yard FG to give Saints thrilling season-opening win over Atlanta, 27-26

How to watch

Sunday’s Saints home game with the Bucs will air on WVUE Fox 8 at noon. It can also be streamed from the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps, or online here. Radio broadcast of the game will be aired on WWL 105.3/870 AM.

Saints’ full schedule

Saints schedule (saints)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.